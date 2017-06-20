Rough road conditions causing headache for Richmond drivers
Azalea Avenue between Route 301 and Route 1 has been crumbling for a while, and drivers say temporary fixes aren't enough. "I been told that the city doesn't want to do anything and the county doesn't want to do anything with the road," Masters said.
