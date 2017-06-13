Rolling Stone, fraternity agree to settle rape story lawsuit

A University of Virginia fraternity chapter has agreed to settle its lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine over a debunked story about a rape on campus. The Virginia Alpha Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity said in a statement on Tuesday that it is "pleased to be able to close the book" on the "ordeal" stemming from the 2014 article "A Rape on Campus."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.