Richmond teen reunites with firefighters who saved her from burning home
A Richmond teen was reunited with the firefighters who save her life after rescuing her from a house fire earlier in June. There was joy, laughs and tears Tuesday when 13-year-old Jordan embraced the firefighters from Engine and Truck 13 at VCU Medical Center.
