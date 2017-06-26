Richmond police search for person of interest in Shockoe Bottom shooting
Richmond police need the public's help in finding a person of interest who may be involved in a triple shooting that happened in Shockoe Bottom last week. The person of interest is described as a black man with a light complexion.
