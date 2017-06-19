Richmond police look for two people in the area of Shockoe Bottom shooting
Richmond police need the public's help in finding two people who may have been in the area where a triple shooting happened in Shockoe Bottom last week. The first person is described as a black man with a stocky build, who has a beard and his hair tied back with braids or dreadlocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison Officers Alone
|4 hr
|Prison Officers A...
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC