Richmond Police ID man fatally hit while jogging in Fan
The incident happened in the 1700 block of West Main Street just after 6 a.m. when a man who was jogging was struck by a silver pickup truck. Police have identified the victim as 74-year-old Richard K. Priebe of the 100 block of Vine Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake homeless beggar caught and busted
|6 hr
|T Burt Sains
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC