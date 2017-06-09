Richmond monument will honor African-...

Richmond monument will honor African-American Virginians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

One of the hot-button issues in Southern states is the controversy over monuments that celebrate Confederate figures from the Civil War. A new monument in Richmond that commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation might help balance the scales a bit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fake homeless beggar caught and busted 1 hr T Burt Sains 1
Sleeping Badge Jun 3 Joe Black 3
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC