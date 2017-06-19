Richmond mayor: Keep Confederate stat...

Richmond mayor: Keep Confederate statues, but add context

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, says the city's towering Confederate monuments should not be taken down, but instead should be supplemented with historical context about why they were built. Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that a commission of historians, authors and community leaders will solicit public input and make suggestions for telling "the real story" of the monuments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours May '17 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
2 Myths About Cats Not True Apr '17 Uncle Ramos 2
News Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille... Apr '17 spytheweb 5
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC