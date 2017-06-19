Richmond mayor: Keep Confederate statues, but add context
The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, says the city's towering Confederate monuments should not be taken down, but instead should be supplemented with historical context about why they were built. Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that a commission of historians, authors and community leaders will solicit public input and make suggestions for telling "the real story" of the monuments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC