Richmond Friends of the Homeless feeds hundreds daily with volunteer support
"Even when you feel all hope is gone, you still have someone who loves you and cares. When you don't know how to care for yourself, someone still loves you," said Oswald Brodie, one of the hundreds of people fed each day by Richmond Friends of the Homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Sat
|Officer Jones
|9
|Prison Officers Alone
|Jun 23
|Prison Officers A...
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC