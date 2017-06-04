Richmond food festival Broad App &cop...

Richmond food festival Broad App tit serves up a good time

Enjoying sunny weather, live music and a lot of great food, several thousand people attended Sunday's Broad AppA©tit festival, a fundraiser for the hunger relief organization FeedMore . The event occupied a four-block stretch of West Broad Street, east of Belvidere Street, and it was bustling with activity.

