Richmond elementary school wins 2nd place in Washington Redskins Read
The Redskins Charitable Foundation created the Redskins Read Program which focuses on a playbook for students to study the Xs and Os of reading. The playbook provides monthly prompts for students to analyze a book of their choice, focusing on different areas of the story including the characters, setting, and plot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC