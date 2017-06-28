Remarkable people honored as Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes
Activists, creators, thinkers, and doers make up the group of people honored as 2017 HOMETOWN HEROES by Richmond-based law firm Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. "The winners of the 2017 Allen & Allen HOMETOWN HEROES award demonstrate an outstanding commitment to community and service," Trent Kerns, President of Allen & Allen, said.
Read more at WTVR Richmond.
