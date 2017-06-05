Positively Richmond: Mission BBQ serves thousands at Special Agent Waltera s funeral for free
The Powhatan Sheriff's Office is thanking a local restaurant for their generous donations during Special Agent Walter's funeral. The sheriff's office says the restaurant didn't bill them for the staff, or the food and drinks they served.
