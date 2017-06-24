Police searching for attempted rape s...

Police searching for attempted rape suspect who attacked woman at Henrico park

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Henrico County Police say that they are searching for a suspect who they say tried to rape a woman at Cheswick Park Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened at 11 a.m. when an adult female who was utilizing the trails in the park for exercise was attacked by a man with a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours 18 hr Officer Jones 9
Prison Officers Alone Fri Prison Officers A... 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
2 Myths About Cats Not True Apr '17 Uncle Ramos 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC