Police searching for attempted rape suspect who attacked woman at Henrico park
Henrico County Police say that they are searching for a suspect who they say tried to rape a woman at Cheswick Park Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened at 11 a.m. when an adult female who was utilizing the trails in the park for exercise was attacked by a man with a gun.
