Police ID woman killed in multi-car wreck on Jeff Davis Highway

Jeff Davis Highway in Chesterfield County was closed for several hours Friday afternoon due to a fatal multi-vehicle accident. Police say a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading south on Jeff Davis Highway when it crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2002 Ford F-150 that were heading north.

