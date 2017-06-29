Police arrest man who burned American...

Police arrest man who burned American flag hanging from Richmond home

The person caught on video setting fire to an American flag hung outside a Richmond home has turned himself in to police. James Tanner said he discovered the vandalism when he woke up Wednesday and checked footage from the Nest cam focused on his front porch.

