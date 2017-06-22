Plans to renovate Overby-Sheppard Elementary move forward
The staff and students at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School in Richmond will be temporarily relocated while the school undergoes renovations. Starting today, the students and staff will move to Clark Springs Elementary School which is about three miles away from Overby-Sheppard on W. Baker Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC