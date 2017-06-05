PHOTOS: Richmond Police commission 18...

PHOTOS: Richmond Police commission 18 officers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Eighteen graduated from the Richmond Police Dept.' s 114th Basic Recruit Class in Cheek Theater at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Jun 3 Joe Black 3
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC