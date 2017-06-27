PHOTOS: Inside The Graduate Richmond hotel
The 16-floor hotel at 301 W. Franklin St., which has been vacant for more than two years, is now open. The Graduate Richmond will feature two food and bar options including a poolside, rooftop bar, which will open later in the summer.
