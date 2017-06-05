Perriello tours small and minority-owned businesses in Richmond seeking votes ahead of primary
Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello on Tuesday toured minority-owned and small businesses in Richmond, making a push for votes a week ahead of the primary for governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Trump in Full Compliance with Constitution ...
|Mon
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC