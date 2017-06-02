Perfectly pan seared sea scallops
RICHMOND, Va. - Local Sous Chef David Angely from Stonehenge Golf & Country Club made his debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and prepared a seafood delight just for us, Pan Seared Scallops with a Butternut Squash Puree and Trout Caviar Topping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|building barns
|17 hr
|TwoByFours
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC