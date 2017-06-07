Parking restrictions in Richmond for ...

Parking restrictions in Richmond for Tuesdaya s primary election

11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Special on-street parking restrictions will be in place near polling locations on Tuesday, June 13, in order to accommodate chief election officers and those working the polls on election day. Three parking meters/pay stations on the south side of Grace Street near 1025 Grace Street , which is a polling location.

