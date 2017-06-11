Murdered teena s brother: a It could have been resolved a different waya

The brother of a Richmond teenager fatally shot along with his best friend last week on the Southside made a surprise appearance at a vigil Sunday afternoon. The Group United Communities Against Crime held a vigil in the 4000 block of Decatur Street where 15-year-old Christian Singleton and his best friend, 16-year-old Ketron Wells, were shot to death Wednesday night.

