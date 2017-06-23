Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on...

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Richmond

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near exit 75. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, which Vick said is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Vick urged anyone that spotted a black newer model SUV - or saw anything related to the crash to call VSP at 804-553-3445 or #77.

