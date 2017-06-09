Monday marks 50th anniversary of - Lo...

Monday marks 50th anniversary of - Loving' decision

9 hrs ago

In Caroline County in the 1950s, Richard and Mildred Loving began an important story that would become an award-winning film: falling in love, getting married and then getting thrown in jail - because he was white, she was black and Virginia had outlawed interracial marriage. As depicted in the movie "Loving," the young couple faced ostracism and threats of violence.

