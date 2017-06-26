Missing 75-year-old Richmond man may be disoriented
Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 75-year-old Richmond man who was last seen in the Swansboro neighborhood on Saturday, June 24. Milton Hardison was last seen around noon on Saturday, June 24 near the 100 block of West Clopton Street. Police say he also suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented.
