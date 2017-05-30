March for Truth Draws Saturday Crowd

March for Truth Draws Saturday Crowd

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

Around 300 people rallied on and marched from Capitol Square grounds on Saturday, calling for an independent, transparent investigation into the Trump administration's ties to Russia. "I cannot believe that, in this moment, we actually need to march for truth," Corinna Barrett Lain, a University of Richmond constitutional law professor, told the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge 15 hr Joe Black 3
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC