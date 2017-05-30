March for Truth Draws Saturday Crowd
Around 300 people rallied on and marched from Capitol Square grounds on Saturday, calling for an independent, transparent investigation into the Trump administration's ties to Russia. "I cannot believe that, in this moment, we actually need to march for truth," Corinna Barrett Lain, a University of Richmond constitutional law professor, told the crowd.
