Man, suspected of killing pregnant Richmond woman, found dead in home
The woman shot and killed on Chalfont Drive in south Richmond Thursday afternoon was identified as Jawanda F. Johnson, 26, of Fairfield Avenue, according to Richmond Police. Johnson was five and a half months pregnant, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
