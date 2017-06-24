Man shot to death at military housing in Virginia Beach
At 3:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Minneapolis Drive for a gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Sat
|Officer Jones
|9
|Prison Officers Alone
|Fri
|Prison Officers A...
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC