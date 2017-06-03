Man hospitalized after being shot out...

Man hospitalized after being shot outside of Chesterfield County home

11 hrs ago

Chesterfield Police say they were called to the scene at 4:35 a.m. for a person shot in the 4600 block of Newbys Bridge Road. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

