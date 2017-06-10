Man charged with assault of elderly V...

Man charged with assault of elderly Va. Beach woman during home invasion

11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Detectives have arrested a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman during a home invasion in Virginia Beach last month. Around 2 p.m. on May 11, police said the victim was in her Sullivan Boulevard home when a man came inside, assaulted her and restrained her before he took off with some of her belongings.

