Maggie Walker statue will be unveiled on her 153rd birthday
A date has been set for the unveiling of the monument memorializing the Richmond icon and entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, the late 19th- and early 20th-century African-American leader who was the first woman to charter a bank in the United States. The public is cordially invited to join city officials, the statue's nationally acclaimed artist, Antonio "Toby" Mendez, members of the Maggie Walker family and other dignitaries for this momentous event on Saturday, July 15, 2017, Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC