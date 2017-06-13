Maggie Walker statue will be unveiled...

Maggie Walker statue will be unveiled on her 153rd birthday

A date has been set for the unveiling of the monument memorializing the Richmond icon and entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, the late 19th- and early 20th-century African-American leader who was the first woman to charter a bank in the United States. The public is cordially invited to join city officials, the statue's nationally acclaimed artist, Antonio "Toby" Mendez, members of the Maggie Walker family and other dignitaries for this momentous event on Saturday, July 15, 2017, Ms.

