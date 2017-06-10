Lobo Marino's New Album is a Bittersweet Romp Through Richmond Streets and Global Beats
Jameson Price and Laney Sullivan are known not only for their hypnotic and lovely music outlet, Lobo Marino, but also their environmental activism. Laney Sullivan and Jameson Price are members of the folk act Lobo Marino, but you might call them sonic tour guides for planet Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Trump in Full Compliance with Constitution ...
|Mon
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC