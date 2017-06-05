Landlord promised for months to remov...

Landlord promised for months to remove fallen tree from Northside home

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Bernice Battle-Wiley's back deck shows overgrown brush from a vacant home next door, along with a tree that has caused more than a few nights of worry. Bernice Battle-Wiley's back deck shows overgrown brush from a vacant home next door, along with a tree that has caused more than a few nights of worry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. Trump in Full Compliance with Constitution ... 16 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Sat Joe Black 3
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC