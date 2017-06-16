InLight Richmond Announces 2017 Location
The popular annual InLight Richmond event, where artists illuminate the night with various light-based art work and performance, will be held in the downtown arts district on Friday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Organized by 1708 Gallery, the free event was created in 2008 on the occasion of that gallery's 30th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vehicle inspections
|Thu
|Bert
|4
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC