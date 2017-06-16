InLight Richmond Announces 2017 Location

14 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

The popular annual InLight Richmond event, where artists illuminate the night with various light-based art work and performance, will be held in the downtown arts district on Friday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Organized by 1708 Gallery, the free event was created in 2008 on the occasion of that gallery's 30th anniversary.

