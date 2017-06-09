In 10 weeks, four Richmond students h...

In 10 weeks, four Richmond students have been fatally shot

RICHMOND, Va. - There have been 33 shooting deaths in the city of Richmond so far in 2017, and four of these fatalities were teenagers - killed within roughly two months of one another.

