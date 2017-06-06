Henrico woman found guilty of murderi...

Henrico woman found guilty of murdering girlfriend

Yolanda Wilson, the Henrico County woman who admitted to killing 26-year-old Ava Latae Tucker last October, was found guilty of second degree murder in court on Tuesday. Tucker was found dead last Thursday, Octob 27 inside a residence at the Viviana Hall apartment complex in Highland Springs.

