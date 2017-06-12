Henrico students are making their sch...

Henrico students are making their school walls a lot brighter

9 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A mural project at Fair Oaks Elementary, supported by the Henrico Education Foundation, is underway involving students sketching and painting new designs. The project is being organized by art teacher Corinne Schofield and librarian Kim Slayton along with the guidance of artist Pam Connolly.

