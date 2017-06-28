Henrico County issues 9 criminal summonses against owners of Essex Village Apartments
The summonses accuse Essex VA Investors LLC of failing to maintain balconies, failing to repair roofs, and failing to replace plumbing systems. The owners of the section 8 housing are being called to appear in court July 28 at 9 a.m. Richmond isn't just another average city -- it's a great place to live, work, play, and love.
