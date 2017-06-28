Hanover Teacher of the Year receives new car
As a way to thank the 2016 Hanover Teacher of the Year, the Hanover Education Foundation and Patrick Buick-GMC surprised the dedicated teacher to a brand new car. Hanover Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Gill, as well as many of her students and coworkers, were on hand yesterday to surprise her.
