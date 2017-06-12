Gov't wants more time to address seco...

Gov't wants more time to address second travel ban ruling

14 hrs ago

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court for additional time to file legal papers in response to a second federal appeals court that refused to lift a hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. Acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall on Tuesday told the justices he wants time to address Monday's ruling from the federal appeals court in San Francisco.

