Gov. Justice' family selling 3 plantations in Virginia
Three plantations owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family are going on the auction block shortly - historic properties near Richmond Virginia, each with a manor house and hundreds of acres of working farmland. Jay Justice, leading the Justice Companies while his father is governor, says the investment properties are for sale because farming was his father's main focus, while his is coal mining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC