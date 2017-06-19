'Got a lighter?' Cell phone video shows woman pouring gas, setting fatal fire
Video appears to show a woman pouring gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home before setting a fire that killed a 72-year-old man, Fox6Now reports . Jestopher and Jessie Hinds and their cousin Travonta Richmond say they watched nearby as the woman broke out a window before grabbing what appears to be a gas can from the garage and pouring it through a window.
