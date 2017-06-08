Freeman students create Richmond mural that brightens Regency Square
There may be more panels to the new mural of Richmond's skyline on display at Regency Square than there are currently occupied parking spaces surrounding the Henrico mall. The vibrant, hand-painted mosaic was a collaborative effort led by local artists Matt Lively and Hamilton Glass.
