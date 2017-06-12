Food Review: Put Takara Ramen on Your Noodle Tour of Richmond
In case there's any question about how to tackle the bowl in front of you, this restaurant spells it out on a how-to chalkboard hanging over the kitchen. While moving through these five easy steps, you can expect to be entertained by nonstop K-pop music videos playing on a nearby screen that provide a Technicolor soundtrack to your slurping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC