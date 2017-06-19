Foo Fighters coming back to Richmond, set to play The Coliseum

The Foo Fighters are coming back to Richmond for the first time since playing a famously crowd-funded show at The National in 2014. This time, they're back to play a slightly larger venue at The Coliseum in support of their new album "Concrete and Gold" on October 14. The eagerly anticipated new album drops on September 15. It will be the band's ninth studio album.

