Flood waters ravage Henrico youth baseball organization
Last Friday, the creek near Lakeside Youth Baseball overflowed its banks and water poured onto the fields and into the concession stand and equipment room. "It's just really difficult to comprehend how much damage there was down here," Lakeside Youth Baseball Concession Director Joe Waple explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Double Taxing SS Benefits
|Mon
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC