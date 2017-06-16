First Publix in Richmond area opens i...

First Publix in Richmond area opens in July; will have a Starbucks

14 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

In February 2016, the Florida-based company announced plans to build the location at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive. Six months later the company revealed an expansion into the market through the purchase of 10 Richmond-area MARTIN'S grocery stores, the majority located north of the James River and in the West End.

Richmond, VA

