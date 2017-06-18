Fire rips through Chesterfield County strip mall, no injuries reported
Fire officials said that they got a call around 8 p.m. about smoke coming from what appeared to be a nail salon in a strip mall in the 7400 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Fire officials couldn't confirm where the fire originated but said that they were able to find the main source and extinguish it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Double Taxing SS Benefits
|5 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC