Fire rips through Chesterfield County...

Fire rips through Chesterfield County strip mall, no injuries reported

Fire officials said that they got a call around 8 p.m. about smoke coming from what appeared to be a nail salon in a strip mall in the 7400 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Fire officials couldn't confirm where the fire originated but said that they were able to find the main source and extinguish it.

