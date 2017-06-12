Family grieves loss of George Wythe HS senior, killed in quadruple shooting
The family of a George Wythe High School senior is coping with her devastating loss, after a quadruple shooting in the city's Northside, Thursday night. Police say Jacquesha Clanton, 18, was shot and killed, as officers responded to a report of a fight on the 4,000 block of Old Brook Road.
